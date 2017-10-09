Our Hometown: Women share their stories of breast cancer, domestic violence survival

This month, as we recognize the victims of domestic violence and raise awareness for breast cancer, one local church continues its efforts to encourage survivors to speak up.

Friday, October 13, Kingdom Life Ministries will host– She Speaks: Turn Up The Volume on Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence

Pink and Purple Monologues.

It’s an evening featuring the personal journeys of eight women and their struggles to overcome their circumstance.

There will also be live music, a fashion show, and food.

The night begins at 7:30 at 425 W. Montgomery Cross Road.

Tickets are $10.

Proceeds will go to the support the work of breast cancer screenings and safe shelter locally.

For more information, call: (912) 921-5346.