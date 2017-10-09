New flood map of Glynn County may lower insurance premiums, not risk of damage

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Experts say a new federal flood map of Glynn County along Georgia’s coast may lower insurance premiums next year — but not the risk of flooding.

The updated Flood Insurance Rate Map, drawn by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will take effect Jan. 5, The Brunswick News reported.

The map will reclassify many area homes from zones of high flooding likelihood to more moderate categories.

But all remain susceptible to flooding, said Jay Wiggins, head of Glynn County emergency management.

A Category 5 hurricane, like the one that recently roared through the Caribbean Sea, could flood the entire county, Wiggins said.