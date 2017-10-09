GOP Sen. Corker worries Trump’s actions could spark ‘World War III’

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — President Trump is facing harsh criticism from an influential member of his own party.

In an interview with the New York Times, Tennessee Senator Bob Corker said the president’s actions could put America on the path to World World III.

Corker’s comments come just days after he spoke out about perceived dysfunction inside the Trump administration, saying “I think Secretary Tillerson, Secretary Mattis and Chief of Staff Kelly are those people that help separate our country from chaos.”

President Trump lashed out on Twitter over the weekend, saying Corker, who has announced his retirement, was “afraid to run again” after the president refused to endorse him.

Corker, in turn, called the White House “an adult day care center” where “someone missed a shift.”

Read more here.