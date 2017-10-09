Free Medicaid, SNAP, PeachCare enrollment for kids available in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Free in-person, enrollment and renewal assistance for child health insurance is available Tuesday, October 10 at the Bull Street Library.

From 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. assistance with Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids, Pregnancy Medicaid and other public benefits (SNAP and CAPS) will be offered.

You will be asked to provide a government-issued ID and social security numbers for your entire household.

Eligibility for public benefit programs is based on income and family size.

Check your eligibility here.

If you are unable to come to the event tonight, you may contact Campaign for Healthy Kids Enrollment Specialist, Yahira Heraldez (se habla Espanol) at 912-661-1290 to schedule an appointment.

For more information on the Campaign for Healthy Kids, call 912-661-3040 or visit www.coastalcampaign.org.