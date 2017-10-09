Florida Deputies: Woman fatally shoots 2 sons, then herself

BASCOM, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a Florida woman fatally shot her two sons and then turned the gun on herself.

The Panama City News Herald reports that 25-year-old Esbeidi Sanchez shot 7-year-old Ronaldinio Ramirez-Sanchez and 5-year-old Gustavo-Angel Ramirez-Sanchez on Friday.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the home and found the mother and one of the boys already dead. The other boy was airlifted to a nearby hospital but died on Saturday.

The shooting remains under investigation.