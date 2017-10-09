Film producer Harvey Weinstein ousted from company amid sexual harassment allegations

Harvey Weinstein
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2016 file photo, producer Harvey Weinstein participates in the "War and Peace" panel at the A&E 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Co., effective immediately, following new information revealed regarding his conduct, the company's board of directors announced Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Harvey Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Co., effective immediately, following new information revealed regarding his conduct, the company’s board of directors announced Sunday.

Weinstein had previously voluntarily taken a leave of absence following decades of sexual harassment allegations detailed Thursday in a New York Times expose.

The board on Friday endorsed that decision. But it went further Sunday, removing Weinstein from the company he co-founded.

In a statement, the board cited “new information” about Weinstein’s conduct that has emerged in the past few days. An attorney for Weinstein didn’t immediately comment.

