ESTILL, S.C. (WSAV) — Estill Police Department is looking for Melqwan Youmans, 5’8 and 165 lbs. He is wanted on charges of failure to stop for blue lights, reckless driving, open container and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Police say he will attempt to evade law enforcement.

If you have any information, contact the Estill Police Department at:

Hampton County Dispatch: 803-943-9261 or 911(anytime)

Estill Police Department: 803-625-3699 (M-F 8 a.m.-4 p.