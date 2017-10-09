DEVELOPING: Statesboro police investigate weekend homicide

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSV) – The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday at a residence in the 100 block of South Mulberry Street.

Officers of the Statesboro Police Department responded to a call around 5:30 p.m. for a welfare check on South Mulberry Street.

After attempts to make contact with the subject by phone and attempts to get someone to come to the door of the residence were unsuccessful, officers entered the residence and found the victim, deceased.

This incident has been assigned to detectives of the Statesboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau for Investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact the Statesboro Police Department at (912) 764-9911.

You may also anonymously submit information to www.tipsoft.com or by texting a tip to “TIPSSPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information is strictly confidential

This story is developing, and the investigation remains ongoing. News 3 will continue to update you with further information.