Deputies investigate shooting on St. Helena Island

ST. HELENA ISLAND, SC (WSAV) — Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim on Deacon Heyward Road on St. Helena Island at approximately 6:25 p.m. Sunday night.

According to a report, when they arrived on-scene, deputies located the gunshot victim, as well as the person of interest in the shooting, both are adult males.

Deputies secured the scene and called Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to respond and treat the victim, who sustained a wound to his upper body. EMS personnel transported him to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital for additional treatment.

The person of interest and witnesses are currently being interviewed by Sheriff’s Office investigators.

The condition of the wounded man is unknown as of this time and will be released as soon as that information becomes available. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to contact Sheriff's Office Emergency Dispatch 9-1-1 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.