Community members gather to support Chatham County Sheriff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Community members gathered at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office this morning to show their appreciation for Sheriff John Wilcher.

This comes amid criticism from the Black Lives Matter group in Savannah, who have threatened to sue Sheriff Wilcher unless he resigns.

On Friday, several members of the BLM group protested the Chatham County Commission meeting to draw attention to racism and deaths of African American males at the Chatham County Detention Center.

According to Wilcher, five inmates (including three African Americans) have died since he took office last year. Three died by suicide and the other two deaths were determined to be the result of natural causes.

But today members of the community showed their support for Sheriff Wilcher, stating on a Facebook page that he has kept his campaign promises and attempted to make a change.

It was an opportunity for Chatham County residents to say thank you despite any current controversy.