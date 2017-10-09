Breaking News: Soldier on bike killed in accident near Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) — Authorities are investigating a fatal accident on Ga. Hwy. 119 near Fort Stewart.

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper, J. Quinn, a soldier was riding a bicycle on Ga. Hwy. 119 around 7 a.m. on Monday Oct. 9, heading in the direction of Fort Stewart’s Gate 5 when he was struck by a Toyota Prius also heading in the same direction.

The soldier who has not been identified pending notification of next of kin. He was transported to Winn Army Community Hospital on the installation where he was later pronounced dead.

The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) has been called out to assist in the investigation.

Fort Stewart PAO said they will have an official release tomorrow.