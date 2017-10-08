One dead, one injured in early morning Savannah shooting

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred near East 33rd Street and Waters Avenue early Sunday morning.

Around 2:50 a.m., officers responded to the area and found Sean Brooks, 27, and Michael Waters, 32, suffering from injuries from the shooting. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Brooks succumbed to his injuries. Waters suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to this incident are still under investigation. At this time, the shooting does not appear random, police said.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.