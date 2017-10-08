Metro police ramps up security for Picnic in the Park

SAVANNAH, GA – More than 20,000 people came out to Forsyth Park on Sunday evening for one of the most anticipated events of the year, Picnic in the Park.

Picnic in the Park is an annual free music event with performances by local students, the Savannah Theater and the Savannah Philharmonic Orchestra.

It’s an event similar to the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Vegas, in that it’s an out-door concert with thousands of attendees. However, Savannah Metro Police had officers covering every corner of the park to ensure the public’s safety.

Many families told News 3, they had no concerns for their safety.

Lynn Reeves from Savannah said, “I’m feeling very safe, I’m in Savannah, Georgia. I know things happen everywhere, but I’m feeling very safe.”

Betty Brown and her husband, Bil, told News 3 they cannot let one tragic event stop them from living their lives. “We have a daughter who lives in Las Vegas and she’s touched base with us, you know they’re on more high alert than us, but we felt totally safe coming here, no reservation whatsoever,” said Brown.

Officers advised families to stay alert and be aware of their surroundings, but most importantly, have fun.