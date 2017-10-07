Thousands come out to Forsyth for the 12th annual Buddy Walk

By Published:

SAVANNAH, GA – Thousands of people gathered in Savannah for a walk with a purpose.

The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society held its twelfth annual Buddy Walk in Forsyth Park on Saturday. The walk raises awareness of Down syndrome as well as celebrates the journey the families take together.

Candy Bogardus, the President of the LCDSS, said, “it’s not about them having down syndrome, it’s about them just being people that are a part of our community. They’re integral members of our community that are going to make an impact no matter what they do, and they all have a great purpose.”

The LCDSS serves as a support group for families with Down syndrome. It also helps adults with Down syndrome, find jobs they’re passionate about, and build careers.

Sara Hart Weir, the President of the National Syndrome Society, said that this focus on career-building is what makes our local society so unique.

“They’re visionaries in the form of inclusion, when it comes to not just education but the workforce,” said Weir.

Families also told News 3, it’s the support from the community that matters most.

“It is an incredible journey, but it comes with its challenges just like any journey, so to have all these people around us that support us, and they’re all at different times and different parts in their lives with their children, it really is meaningful,” said Bogardus.

For more information on the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society, click here.

