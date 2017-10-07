Student arrested after gun found at school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A student was arrested at a Florida high school after officials found a gun.

The Florida Times-Union reports that the weapon was discovered Friday morning at Mandarin High School.

An automated telephone call to parents said the discovery came as school officials investigated a group of students who were in an “unauthorized area” and found one in possession of a firearm. The gun was confiscated, and the student taken into custody by police.

The message said the student will face criminal charges, as well as possible expulsion.

No injuries were reported.

