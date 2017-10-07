Passenger dies in early morning Beaufort crash

Beaufort, SC (WSAV) – The passenger of a vehicle traveling across Laurel Bay Road in Beaufort early Saturday morning has died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle.

According to SC Highway Patrol Spokesman LCpl Matt Southern, the incident happened around 2:35 Saturday morning.

A Chevy Suburban, driven by Latasha Scantling of Beaufort, was traveling Laurel Bay Road near Stanley Farm Road when a Chevy Malibu, driven by Latoya Evans pulled out of Stanley Farm Road to cross Laurel Bay. The Suburban struck the passenger’s side of the Malibu, killing the passenger, who was unbuckled.

Scantling and her male passenger received minor injuries and were both buckled. Evans was wearing her seatbelt and received minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol.

The person who died was not identified by the Highway Patrol.