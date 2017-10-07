Man gets life sentence for killing mother, brother

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother and brother.

A State Attorney’s Office news release says 27-year-old Steven Tompkins was sentenced Friday after pleading no contest to two counts of first-degree murder and other charges as part of a deal with prosecutors. He had been facing a possible death sentence.

Authorities say Tompkins killed his mother with a hammer and knife and fatally shot his brother while they were sleeping at their Lehigh Acres home in 2013. Investigators say Tompkins killed his mother because she was going to kick him out and his brother so he could steal his truck.

Jocelyn Luck faces two counts of accessory after the fact. She testified against Tompkins as part of a plea deal. Her next court date is Dec. 4.