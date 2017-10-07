Fundraiser held for Liberty County toddler with rare cancer

Liberty County — (WSAV)

A community is coming together to help a 16-month old boy suffering from cancer.

Clayton Futch is the youngest son of Janie & Dustin Futch both life-long residents of Liberty County. He was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a type of cancer that can affect the head, neck, urinary system, reproductive organs, arms and/or legs of a patient.

Upon discovery of the cancer, a tumor the size of a baseball was found in Clayton Futch’s abdomen requiring aggressive treatment including chemotherapy, radiation and surgery.

Due to Clayton Futch’s age and type of cancer, he will need to receive special radiation treatments at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts over a six-week period.

The Clays for Clayton fundraiser, sponsored by RTS Homes and Kevin “Catfish” Jackson, was held October 7th at Dorchester Shooting Preserve. It benefits the medical fund for Clayton.

To follow along with the Futch family during Clayton Futch’s journey, join “Clayton’s Clan” on Facebook.