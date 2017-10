Department of Defense — (WSAV)

The Department of Defense announced today the death of a soldier who was part of a joint U.S. and Nigerien train, advise and assist mission.

Sgt. La David T. Johnson, 25, of Miami Gardens, Florida, died Oct. 4 in southwest Niger as a result of enemy fire. His body was recovered by U.S. personnel Oct. 6. He was assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

The incident is under investigation.