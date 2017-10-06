Video: Trump refuses to clarify his ‘calm before the storm’ comment

(NBC News) President Trump’s oddly cryptic statement before a meeting with military leaders Thursday night is drawing scrutiny.

“You guys know what this represents, maybe it’s the calm before the storm,” the president said before a dinner with his top military advisers.

“Maybe it’s the calm before the storm,” he said, answering his own question.

It was not immediately clear whether Trump was referring to one of a handful of thorny military or foreign policy areas — North Korea, the fight against ISIS, Iran’s nuclear program, or the recent deaths of three U.S. soldiers in Niger — or simply making a joke about the dinner to follow.

Mr. Trump refused to clarify the remark.

“We have the world’s great military people in this room, I will tell you that. And uh, we’re gonna have a great evening, thank you all for coming.”

“What storm, Mr. President?” NBC News’ Kristen Welker asked again.

“You’ll find out,” Trump replied, before reporters were ushered out of the room.

