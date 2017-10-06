Video: Gunman’s girlfriend points to mental health

(NBC News) Investigators believe Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock may have been struggling with mental health issues prior to Sunday’s massacre.

“Something happened in his head. The Steve I knew two weeks ago is no longer the guy who did that thing,” Eric Paddock said of his brother Thursday.

Stephen Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, told FBI. investigators he had mental health issues and would sometimes lie in bed crying out, “Oh, my God!”

Though investigators say they don’t know of any mental or physical problems that may have triggered his rampage, an FBI scan of electronics pulled from his homes and hotel room has revealed Paddock searched for information on Lollapalooza, a summer music festival in Chicago. Agents say he reserved rooms in a hotel that overlooked the concert park but never showed up.

He also researched events at, and hotels near, Boston’s Fenway Park.

Federal agents say they are still pulling information and data from 12 phones and laptops they’ve recovered as a part of the investigation.

