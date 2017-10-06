Video: Georgia couple tells story of survival in Vegas mass shooting

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (WSAB-TV) – A Georgia couple is sharing their story of survival after they thought they wouldn’t make it out of a shooting at a concert in Las Vegas.

Mark and Beccie Riggor say they travel from Paulding County to different country music festivals all around the country.

They chose Las Vegas this year and stayed at the Luxor hotel along with family members right next to Mandalay Bay.

They said the weekend was great, right up until Sunday.

They say that right after the last act, they heard gunshots that sounded like fireworks.

“The venue immediately shut down all of the lights. Everybody said, ‘Shooter!’” Mark said.

Mark said he was willing to die to save his wife.

“We hit the ground for the first barrage. I was on top of her and we pretty much told each other goodbye,” Mark Riggor said.

“He covered me all the way,” Beccie said. “He was going to take my bullets.”

The couple ran for shelter.

“He started (shooting) again and we hit the ground again,” Mark Riggor said.

They made it back to their hotel and spoke to family members who also ran from the shooting.

The Riggors said they feel incredibly lucky to have made it back home alive.

“Because of the amount of people that were killed, and the amount of people that were injured, that there were six in our family in there — thank God that we all six made it out, but at the same time I grieve for everyone,” Mark said.

“We’re blessed. We’re really blessed,” Beccie said.

The Riggors said it was a weekend they will never forget, but it will not stop them from enjoying outdoor events and concerts in the future.