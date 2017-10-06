Video: Flying crowbar narrowly misses driver on I-95

DAYTONA BEACH (WESH) — A driver miraculously escaped injury Wednesday when a crowbar went flying through the windshield of his pickup on Interstate 95 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“Very scary, very lucky to be okay. Very lucky,” the driver said. “It’s kind of like the ‘Final Destination’ movie.”

Daytona Beach fire officials said the pickup was behind a semi that drove over the crowbar, causing it fly into the air.

“It just kicked up, then hit my hood, then pretty much rolled into my windshield, and the steering wheel stopped it,” the driver said.

