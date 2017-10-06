Vehicle crash on Bay Street leaves pedestrian seriously injured

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials are investigating a crash that seriously injured a pedestrian on Bay Street this afternoon.

Jeremiah Jeansonne, 36, of Oklahoma was traveling east on Bay Street approaching Brittany Street around 3:15 p.m. when he struck Tobias Jasper, 28, or Savannah, who was attempting to cross the road.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police says Jasper was not crossing in a crosswalk. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Bay Street was closed for about an hour while police cleared the scene.

Metro’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the accident.