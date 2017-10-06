UPDATE: Statesboro woman charged after confessing she murdered her father

Related Coverage Statesboro woman arrested for murdering relative, concealing death

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Tragedy struck Statesboro earlier this week when 38-year-old Melissa Kenimer was arrested for murdering her 58-year-old father, David Kenimer.

Officers responded to the area after reports of an odor. Upon arrival, they found a body in the woods behind the Palmetto Court Apartments on U.S. Highway 301 North.

Neighbors who live in the area didn’t know what to expect.

“I just figured it was a dead dog, dead deer, something but never in a million year thought it would’ve been a dead body,” said one neighbor.

This neighbor says she had seen Melissa Kenimer and her father on multiple occasions. She says Kenimer often rode her bike and walked her pets in the neighborhood, but she hasn’t seen Kenimer’s father since July.

“It was all just tragic. And we all knew something was going on because the smell was awful it was really awful. And certain days it would just blow you away,” the neighbor said.

The smell lingered for months until Monday when investigators found his body in the woods behind the apartment. They say he was wrapped in plastic bag and a sheet.

The cause of death is blunt force trauma to the head. Neighbors and investigators told News 3, the body was left in the closet inside the apartment for nearly 3 months.

According to a friend of Kenimer’s, her father had moved in to help her pay rent. After his death, there was no income so she faced an eviction.Investigators think that is what led her to move the body out of the closet to the woods.

Investigators think that is what led her to move the body out of the closet and to the woods.

According to the neighbor, “that particular night, which was a Saturday night, it was so strong back here and I came home from walking and I live in the back part and the wind blows. I noticed a smell that would take your breath away.”

Because the body was inside, it didn’t decompose immediately, making it easier to identify.

“Fortunately enough they were able to use fingerprints and there were also tattoos on the body that were identifiable,” says Bulloch County Coroner, Jake Funch, “So not all the evidence was gone but the evidence we did have was able to give us a positive identification of the body.”

Funch says Kenimer has confessed to killing her father. She is charged with felony murder, concealing of a death, financial transaction card theft and card fraud.

Kenimer is currently being held at the Bulloch County Jail where she awaits a court date. Anyone with any information is asked to call Statesboro police at (912) 764-9911.

The case has been turned over to the district attorney for prosecution. We will continue to keep you all updated on this story.