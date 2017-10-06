Tennessee church shooting suspect due in court today

The Associated Press Published:
This undated photo provided by Metro Nashville Police Department shows Emanuel Kidega Samson. A gunman entered a church in Tennessee on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, and opened deadly fire an official said. Authorities identified the attacker as Samson, 25, of Murfreesboro, who came to the United States from Sudan in 1996 and was a legal U.S. resident. (Metro Nashville Police Department via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The man charged in a shooting that killed one person and wounded six others at a Tennessee church has a court date.

On Friday, 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson has a hearing scheduled in front of a Davidson County general sessions judge. Samson is charged with the fatal shooting of one woman and additional charges are expected after the rampage at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Nashville.

He’s being held without bond. An arrest affidavit says Samson waived his rights and told police he arrived at Burnette armed and fired upon the building late last month. Police haven’t determined a motive. Law enforcement officials told The Associated Press that a note in Samson’s car referenced retaliation for a white supremacist’s 2015 massacre at a black church in Charleston, South Carolina.

