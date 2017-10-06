She Speaks: Women share stories of breast cancer, domestic violence survival

This month, as we recognize the victims of domestic violence and raise awareness for breast cancer, one local church continues its efforts to encourage survivors to speak up.

Friday, October 13, Kingdom Life Ministries will host an evening of monologues–featuring the journeys of women and their struggles to overcome their circumstance.

Click on the video box to watch our interview with event coordinator & co-organizer, Sharon Simpson, and breast cancer survivor Keisha Brown.

She Speaks: Turn Up The Volume on Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence

Pink and Purple Monologues

Friday, October 13

7:30 pm

Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship

425 W. Montgomery Cross Rd.

Tickets: $10

For more information, call: (912) 921-5346