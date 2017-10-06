Pedestrian killed in accident on Saint Helena Island

Saint Helena Island (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash this morning on Saint Helena Island.

We’re told the driver of a pickup was traveling on Warsaw Island Road when a pedestrian trying to cross the roadway walked out in front of the vehicle and was struck.

The victim was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment and was later pronounced dead. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

The driver of the truck was was not injured. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.