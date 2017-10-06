Our Hometown: Used Instrument Donation Day

Putting an instrument into a child’s hands opens their heart to a world of possibility and expressions.

The Friends of Ben, Inc.– a local nonprofit dedicated to protecting and preserving the legacy of jazz icon Ben Tucker– is working to make sure children in the Coastal Empire have the opportunity to follow in the legendary musician’s footsteps.

If you or someone you know has a used instrument sitting around the house, donate it on Sat. Oct. 14!

Instruments will be restored by Portman’s Music Super Store and given to selected Savannah Chatham County Title I schools for children at no cost.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Items will be collected from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Portman’s– 7650 Abercorn St. in Savannah.

The goal is to provide 200 students with instruments this year.

For more information on how you can donate, volunteer, or become a sponsor, visit: friendsofbentucker.org.