Nate heads to Gulf Coast; storm blamed for at least 20 deaths in Central America

(CNN) — Harvey, Irma, Maria — and now Nate.

The gulf coast is preparing for a possible hurricane over the weekend.

Tropical Storm Nate has already killed at least 20 people across Central America.

It’s not a hurricane yet, but the winds and rains from Tropical Storm Nate still managed to ravage parts of Honduras, Costa Rica and Nicaragua.

Now, officials are preparing for an expected landfall along the u-s gulf coast this weekend.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said, “Given these threats, I have declared a state of emergency for the city of New Orleans.”

As forecast tracks had New Orleans in Nate’s path, Mayor Landrieu encouraged people to be prepared.

“I want to stress there’s no need to panic, we just need to be ready for heavy wind and heavy rain.”

Some people are already filling up their gas tanks and stocking up on whatever they might need if the power goes out.

Bill Scott is tying up his boat, before the marina closes.

“It’s like anything else. You’ve got to secure your property. You hopefully prevent missile damage: that is chairs and things that get blown up in the air and sail forth to hurt other people.”

Nate isn’t anywhere near the size and power of Irma or Harvey or Maria, but officials still aren’t taking it lightly.

Louisiana Governor, John Bel Edwards, said, “Don’t underestimate this storm, because you think it may be a tropical storm or a category one. Those are serious enough. It could be worse than that, however.”

Florida Gov. Rick Scott, said, “As we find out where this storm is going, then I’ll work with the White House to make sure that FEMA provides everything that they can provide.”

Forecasters expect Nate to make landfall on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula Friday night — bringing up to eight inches of rain.

The National Hurricane Center expects Nate to strengthen to a hurricane before hitting Louisiana late Saturday night.