Georgia sheriff sued by students in drug search now faces sexual battery charge

The Associated Press Published:
(WALB photo)

ATLANTA (AP) – A Georgia sheriff who was sued by students after a drug search at a high school earlier this year now stands charged with crimes including sexual battery.

A grand jury on Tuesday indicted Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby in connection with a search at Worth County High School in Sylvester, about 170 miles south of Atlanta.

Hobby faces two counts of false imprisonment, one count of sexual battery and a charge of violating his oath of office.

He said he is innocent of the charges.

“The sheriff’s position is he’s not guilty and has committed no crime,” Hobby’s attorney, Norman Crowe Jr. said in a phone interview.

