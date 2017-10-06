Friday Night Blitz: High School Football Scores

It’s Friday night and that means one thing — high school football is here.

We are live now with our Blitz Game of the Week — The Savannah Country Day Hornets are battling the Calvary Day Cavaliers.

Both teams are 4 -1 and tied for the Class A Region with an impressive 1670yds combined from the 3 leading running backs.

Tune in on WSAV-CW or online here to watch. We’ll have highlights for you after the game at 11 p.m on News 3.

Current scores (refresh for updates):

Calvary Day 29, Country Day 3 – Final

Southeast Bulloch 35, Johnson 14 – Final

Ware County 27, East Lake 9 – Final

Emanuel County Institute 68, Wheeler County 28 – Final

First Baptist 72, Bethesda 0 – Final

Bluffton 39, Battery Creek 12 – Final

McIntosh County Academy 38, Portal 13 – Final

Savannah Christian 27, Claxton 6 – Final

Jenkins 41, Islands 7 – Final

New Hampstead 39, Statesboro 35 – Final

Whale Branch 21, North Charleston 16 – Final

Windsor Forest 17, Savannah 14 – Final

May River 34, Ridgeland 8 – Final

Thoma Heyward 35, Williamsburg Academy 12 – Final

Appling County 35, Long County 0 – Final

Wayne County 13, South Effingham 9 – Final

Cane Bay 24, Hilton Head 21 – Final

Liberty County 35, Tattnall County 13 – Final

Glynn Academy 34, Effingham County 3 – 4Q

Brunswick 50, Bradwell Institute 21 – 4Q

Beaufort 31, Colleton County 26 – 4Q

Toombs County 34, Bryan County 0 – Halftime

Want to report a score? Call our scorekeeper at 912-721-1509 or send an email here.

Want to be featured in our Ford Focus on the Fans gallery? Our Blitz cams are out right now, but you can also send us your best game day selfies. Send ’em on in to fans@wsav.com!

Ford Focus on the Fans | October 6
Fans at the Wayne County vs. South Effingham game
Glynn Academy vs. Effingham County game