Friday Night Blitz: High School Football Scores

It’s Friday night and that means one thing — high school football is here.
We are live now with our Blitz Game of the Week — The Savannah Country Day Hornets are battling the Calvary Day Cavaliers.
Both teams are 4 -1 and tied for the Class A Region with an impressive 1670yds combined from the 3 leading running backs.
We'll have highlights for you after the game at 11 p.m on News 3.
Current scores (refresh for updates):
Calvary Day 29, Country Day 3 – Final
Southeast Bulloch 35, Johnson 14 – Final
Ware County 27, East Lake 9 – Final
Emanuel County Institute 68, Wheeler County 28 – Final
First Baptist 72, Bethesda 0 – Final
Bluffton 39, Battery Creek 12 – Final
McIntosh County Academy 38, Portal 13 – Final
Savannah Christian 27, Claxton 6 – Final
Jenkins 41, Islands 7 – Final
New Hampstead 39, Statesboro 35 – Final
Whale Branch 21, North Charleston 16 – Final
Windsor Forest 17, Savannah 14 – Final
May River 34, Ridgeland 8 – Final
Thoma Heyward 35, Williamsburg Academy 12 – Final
Appling County 35, Long County 0 – Final
Wayne County 13, South Effingham 9 – Final
Cane Bay 24, Hilton Head 21 – Final
Liberty County 35, Tattnall County 13 – Final
Glynn Academy 34, Effingham County 3 – 4Q
Brunswick 50, Bradwell Institute 21 – 4Q
Beaufort 31, Colleton County 26 – 4Q
Toombs County 34, Bryan County 0 – Halftime
