Fit for the Cure: Supporting breast cancer awareness with bra fittings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Belk’s annual Fit for the Cure campaign wrapped up tonight in Savannah.

The event with Wacoal Bra Company focuses on fitting women with the right bra size and educating them about their breast health.

“I am the oldest living female in my family partly because of breast cancer. So it means a lot to me that we do something to stop this,” says Lillian Henry, a Fit for the Cure supporter.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness for the cause and to raise funds to help continue breast cancer research.

For every bra fitting Wacoal, donated two dollars to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, with an additional two dollar donation for every purchase. Belk also matched Wacoal’s four dollars.

“Cancer’s been kicking our butt,” says Andree Freeman, Belk Executive Trainee, “So we want to kick back.”