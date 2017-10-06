Fallen Hero: Toombs County native killed in the line of duty

LYONS, Ga. (WSAV) – A Toombs County native was killed in Niger on Wednesday in an ambush by suspected Islamic militants operating from Mali.

Staff Sergeant Dustin M. Wright, 29, was one of the three U.S. Army Green Beret soldiers killed in the line of duty. Ssgt. Wright, SSgt. Black and SSgt. Johnson were part of a joint U.S. and Nigerian train, advise and assist mission.

The soldiers were assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, says the Department of Defense.

According to Southeast Georgia Today, SSgt. Wright’s father, Ardie Wright, his brother, Will Wright, and maternal grandmother, Elaine Trull, were visited by an Army casualty notification team Wednesday night.

Ardie Wright, Will Wright and Terri Criscio, SSgt. Wright’s mother, departed Thursday morning to meet their son and brother’s body at Dover Air Force Base in Maryland.

After graduating from Toombs County High School in 2007, SSgt. Wright soon joined the Army.

His cousin, Denise Collins, told Southeast Georgia Today that “He took great pride in being able to serve his country. I told someone today that Dustin knew exactly what could happen one day when he signed up and he was ready for it.”

SSgt. Wright’s aunt, Ginger Russell says the Lyons community is coming together to honor his life. Russell says a florist has donated ribbon for the family to place around the city.

“We are going to paint this town red, white and blue so that when his body comes here from Dover Air Force Base, that he will have the homecoming celebration he deserves.”

Power of the Red, White and Blue: Aunt of Green Beret Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright killed in Niger speaks about his service and legacy. @WSAV pic.twitter.com/fNsXrLwjbP — Meredith Stutz (@WSAVMeredithS) October 6, 2017

A Facebook memorial page has also been set up to honor the life of SSgt. Wright. Visit the page here: http://bit.ly/2xZTkuG or use #heromichaeldustin