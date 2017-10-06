Candlelight Vigil for Las Vegas honors victims, calls for stronger gun control

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Heartbroken and frustrated, dozens gathered on Thursday to honor the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

People lit candles by the fountain at Forsyth Park to pay tribute to the lives lost to the worst mass shooting in modern American history.

Savannah Taking Action for Resistance (STAR) and Moms Demand Action hosted to vigil. People spoke, sang, and played music.

Beyond the honoring of victims, speakers at the vigil also called on legislatures and voters to look within themselves and press for ‘common sense gun regulation.’

“This is not an issue of politics but an issue of safety and public health,” Lindsey Donovan with Moms Demand Action said to the crowd holding candles.

The speakers stressed they were not against the Second Amendment, Donovan herself an Army veteran and gun owner, but also called specifically for doing away with bump stocks.

Elected leaders and politicians were invited to join the vigil but none made an appearance.

One woman in attendance attended Sandy Hook Elementary school. Now 26-years-old, she shares with WSAV her thoughts on mass shootings. Click the video to hear her story.