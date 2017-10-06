Beaufort opens sandbag filling station in response to Nate

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) — The City of Beaufort will have sand and a limited number of sandbags available to assist citizens who have been affected by localized flooding events. Citizens are asked to come to the South Side Park location during listed hours with a pickup truck, a shovel and sandbags, if they have them.

The average sandbag weighs 30 lbs so the average pickup truck can carry 25 to 30 bags maximum. The city has a limited supply of the bags and encourages residential homeowners that would like a short-term solution to localized flooding to take part in the program.

Homeowners and businesses that were affected during Irma are encouraged to participate.

Where: Southside Park, 1 Southside Park Loop, Beaufort

When:

Thursday Oct. 5; 5-7 p.m.

Friday Oct.6; 3-7 p.m.

Saturday Oct. 7; 1-5 p.m.