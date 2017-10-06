After accusations Hollywood asks: Is Harvey Weinstein done?

The Associated Press
Harvey Weinstein
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2016 file photo, Harvey Weinstein attends amfAR's New York Gala honoring Harvey Weinstein in New York.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has long held a larger-than-life role in Hollywood, but many are questioning whether his career will survive detailed accusations of sexual harassment leveled by several women.

The accusations were published Thursday by The New York Times and include accusations Weinstein sexually harassed actresses, including Ashley Judd, and former employees. Weinstein has said he is taking a leave of absence from his company and acknowledged he has behaved poorly, but has accused the Times of rushing its story to publication because of a vendetta against him.

The Times says it stands by its reporting. Richard Rushfield, founder and editor of industry newsletter The Ankler, says the accusations against Weinstein mean there will now be a “cost” associated with working with the Oscar winner.

