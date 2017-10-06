7-year-old holds garage sale for victims of Las Vegas shooting

SAVANNAH, GA – One little girl is proving you’re never too small to make a difference.

Elyse Collines is raising money for the victims and families of the Las Vegas shooting. The seven-year-old cleaned out her entire closet and storage area for her neighborhood garage sale. Elyse parted ways with her toys, shoes, princess dresses and doll houses. Elyse is also planning to run a lemonade stand. Her mom said it was all her daughter’s idea.

“She said well it would be nice to use the money to donate towards the victims that just lost their lives in the Las Vegas shooting, so I said well, that would be great, if that’s what you want to do,” said Leah Raines.

According to Raines, even at such a young age, Elyse has learned the value of giving back.

“She even said you know I’ll keep a few of my favorites and I can give away the rest, so I thought that was really good of her to say something like that,” said Raines.

Although Elyse will miss playing with her toys, she told News 3 that some people need the money more.

I feel happy giving away all my toys and giving the money to them because they need it,” said Collines.

The garage sale and lemonade stand will take place Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m, at 205 O’Hara Drive in Richmond Hill. All of the proceeds will go towards helping victims pay for their hospital bills and medical services.