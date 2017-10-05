Worship in Pink urges women to protect breast health

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A series of events, urging women to protect their breast health, kicked-off in Savannah today.

Worship in Pink is a free education workshop that helps teach women about the life-saving power of breast self-exams, mammograms and local resources.

Education is critical, and Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia volunteers are doing their part to train ambassadors from faith-based organizations and churches.

Those trained now have their own toolkit with scripts and materials to host their own breast health events, continuing the cycle of education and awareness.