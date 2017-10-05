Video: SC teen admits to killing another teen, police recover body

EASLEY, SC (CNN) — An 18-year-old in South Carolina was found dead in the woods on Wednesday.

Police say a 19-year-old man confessed to the murder.

Rosario Ruiz, owner of Nazario’s Mexican Restaurant, said, “Somebody was outside on the corner over there and it was a lady and they started talking to her. The only thing I see, the girl, she looked sad and she was crying.”

Ruiz was at work on Wednesday afternoon when a troubling scene unfolded outside.

Sheriff Will Lewis, of Greenville County Police, said “The caller was frantic about the situation, said it had just occurred.”

Lewis says deputies met the 911 caller outside Nazario’s.

She told investigators her friend had been shot, and led them to the horrific scene down the road.

Lewis said, “The person takes us down to 34 Frady which is right off of Saluda Dam. We get back there. We immediately find the guy that she had described as the suspect. As we approach him, we talk to him and within seconds he starts talking about the situation.”

Sheriff Lewis said they found 19-year-old Daniel Jesus Rangel at the scene who had a shocking confession to make.

“He confessed, he admitted to it. He just flat out said he did it.”

Deputies say she was shot and the coroner says she suffered multiple injuries.

“The argument initially started potentially over the female talking bad about the male suspect at some particular point and he confronted her about it, forced her down into the woods where he shot her.”

Deputies say Rangel would not tell them where her body was located.

But two hours later, her body was found just 300 yards from the spot where Rangel was apprehended.

“What brings you to this point in your life that you feel like this is your only option for someone who has quote wronged you? // Evil, pure, pure evil”

Her official cause of the death has not yet been determined.

Officials are still investigating.