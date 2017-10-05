Train derails, crashes into Atlanta home; man taken to hospital

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) — An Atlanta man was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a train crashed into his home.

It happened at around 3:30 a.m. when multiple freight train cars derailed from tracks that run near the side of the house.

The man suffered cuts and bruises to his face. He is expected to be OK.

Officials blocked off the area around the scene.

They say the train was not carrying hazardous materials and no nearby residents have been evacuated.

No word on what caused the train to derail.