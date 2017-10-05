Top Ladies of Distinction to host breast cancer awareness luncheon

Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. has a rich hsitory of service and advocacy. The non-profit, education, humanitarian organization was charted in Texas in 1964. Since then, membership has grown by the thousands and Savannah has a thriving chapter.

This month, TLOD is hosting its third annual breast cancer awareness luncheon– Spotlight on Pink.

Click on the arrow in the video box to watch our interview with TLOD President Annette Mitchell and Jacquelyn Stephens.

More details:
Spotlight on Pink Luncheon
Saturday, October 28
11:30 am – 2:30 pm
Carey Hilliards
11111 Abercorn Street
Tickets: $30

