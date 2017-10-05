Statesboro woman arrested for murder, concealing death of relative

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department has arrested a woman on four charges in relation to a suspicious death investigation that began on Monday.

Melissa Kenimer, 38, of Statesboro has been arrested for the murder of David Kenimer, 58 of Statesboro.

She also faces charges of concealing a death, transaction card theft and transaction card fraud.

The death investigation began when the manager of Palmetto Court (100 block of East Parrish Street) contacted the Statesboro Police Department to report finding human remains.

Officers and detectives, working with the Bulloch County Coroner’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Lab, were able to confirm that the remains were those of David Kenimer.

Detectives were able to connect Melissa Kenimer directly to the homicide of David Kenimer, who was her relative.

Melissa Kenimer was arrested today on outstanding warrants and is currently awaiting further court action at the Bulloch County Jail.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact Detective Jared Akins at (912) 764-9911.

Anonymous information may also be submitted to tipsoft.com or by texting TIPSSPD (plus your message) to 274637 (CRIMES). All information is strictly confidential.