SSU homecoming parade is Saturday: What you need to know about parking downtown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah State Homecoming Parade is on Oct. 7 at 9 a.m. in downtown Savannah.

Click here to view the parade route.

There will be several road closures for the parade, and you’ll want to be sure to get out early to find a parking spot.

The area of the map at the left designated as “STAGING AREA” will begin closing at 6 a.m. For side streets that run off of East Broad Street, parking will be permitted on one side of the street and the other side will be used for parade staging. Streets will be marked accordingly.

There will be no parking along the Parade Route – East Broad Street, Oglethorpe Ave (E Broad to Price), Price Street (Oglethorpe to Broughton), Broughton Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The parade route streets and side streets will be closed at 8:45 a.m.

The parade begins at 9 a.m.

Cross-traffic along the parade route will be restricted to emergency use only, for residents or businesses inside the route, and as parade traffic permits.

SCMPD anticipates the parade will be over at approximately 1 p.m.

SCMPD will open streets to traffic as soon as safely possible.

Homecoming Football Game

Time : 2 p.m.

Location : T.A. Wright Stadium

Price : $15-30

Audience : ALL

Savannah State University Tigers will face the Hampton University Pirates.