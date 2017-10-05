Security tightens up during Savannah State’s Homecoming

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Many are still on high alert after the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas. With this week being Savannah State’s homecoming, Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are doing everything they can to make sure all bases are covered.

The students at Savannah State instill their trust in law enforcement, but there are still a few who are worried.

“Honestly I want to say I feel more safe with more officers because I feel like something could still happen,” says Salena Dejesus.

Others are using the mass shooting as a learning lesson to be prepared if anything happens.

“For everyone to go through something like that, it definitely affects us because it helps us be more aware of our surroundings and things that are going on around here,” senior Kya Epps says.

This is her last homecoming and the only thing she wants to do is enjoy it, at her home by the sea. One thing she’s done differently this week is to walk in groups with her friends.

“It can be very dangerous because it is homecoming week because we have different people on and off campus,” Epps says. “So I feel like safety is one of the most important things and one of the most important things they’ve been stressing all homecoming week.”

During their homecoming concert featuring rapper Yo Gotti, thousands of students were packed into the arena, but an abundance of officers were present.

“I felt like they did a good job keeping everything in order and protecting everybody,” Epps said.

The officers don’t want students to worry because they are prepared for the worst. Officers say they are working with campus police, as well as others on a federal and national level, just in case something goes wrong.

“There are things happening nationally and internationally so one of the biggest things is to come together as a community and keep our current plan,” says Special Event Coordinator, Sgt. Eddie Grant. “The police are out there to keep everybody safe and we are going to do whatever we can to keep people safe. We don’t want people to be in fear we want them to keep having the times that they typically have.”