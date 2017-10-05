SC man wanted by multiple agencies for violent felony charges

VARNVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — Devalle Jamari McCain, (AKA “Mari” AKA “Savage” AKA “Sav”) 19, of 205 Maryland Ln, Varnville, is wanted by the Hampton Police Department, Estill Police Department and the Varnville Police Department on multiple violent felony charges.

McCain is wanted by the Hampton Police Department for an Aug. 6 incident that occurred in the Hampton and is wanted for the following:

2 Counts of Armed Robbery

2 Counts of Kidnapping

2 Counts of Assault & Battery 1st Degree

Possession of a Firearm During Violent Crime

Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol

McCain is wanted by the Estill Police Department for an Aug. 14 incident that occurred in Estill and left one victim shot. He is wanted for the following:

Attempted Murder

Possession of a Firearm During Violent Crime

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

McCain is wanted by the Varnville Police Department for an Aug. 2017 incident that occurred in Varnville and left one victim shot multiple times. He is wanted for the following:

Attempted Murder

Possession of a Firearm During Violent Crime

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

McCain is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to be assisted by friends and family to elude capture.

If you have any information on his location, or any information that could assist in leading to his capture please contact the following:

Hampton Police Department Case Investigator: Major Jake Sullivan (803) 943-2421

Estill Police Department Case Investigator: Lt. Alex Smith (803) 625-3699

Varnville Police Department Case Investigator: Chief Tyrone Smith (803) 943-2979

Hampton Dispatch at (803)943-9261