Savannah Philharmonic gears up for annual Picnic in the Park

The Savannah Philharmonic and the City of Savannah’s Department of Cultural Affairs, will present the annual Picnic in the Park– a night of music and free family fun– this Sunday, Oct. 8.

This year’s theme, “Lights. Camera. MUSIC,” commemorates Hollywood’s contributions to popular music with noted film scores performed by the Savannah Philharmonic.

The community-wide event will also celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month by featuring pre-concert performances from local students.

Picnic in the Park

WHEN: October 8

WHERE: Forsyth Park Bandshell

621 Drayton Street

Savannah, Georgia 31401

TIME: 3:30 p.m. – 9 :00 p.m.

COST: Free and open to the public.