Police seek to identify suspects in connection to Brunswick shooting

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The Glynn County Police Department is seeking the identity of two male suspects in connection with a shooting on Wednesday.

Brunswick and Glynn County police officers responded to a reported shooting around 3:00 p.m. at Selden Park (100 Genoa Martin Drive).

Upon arrival, officers located Ralph Searcy, 54, of Brunswick with a gunshot wound to his face area.

Searcy has been transported to the Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tyriek Brown, 22, of Brunswick was also shot an initially fled the scene on foot, but he arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

William Holloway, 36, of Brunswick was arrested at the scene and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Holloway has not been charged in connection with the shooting.

The Glynn County Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying two people who may have information regarding the shootings.

If you have information on the incident or the identity of either male in the above images, you are encouraged to contact the Glynn County Police Department at 912.554.7802, the Silent Witness line at 912.264.1333 or Inv. Hank Scott at 912.279.2919.