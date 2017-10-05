Our Hometown: Kairos Family Ministry hosts annual scholarship fundraiser

Mark your calendar and save the date!

Saturday, October 14, you have a chance to help deserving students continue their education while sampling fabulous food.

Kairos Family Ministry will present it’s annual Celebrity Men Cook and Fashion Show.

You’re invited to check out the latest styles while sampling wonderful Lowcountry dishes- all for a great cause!

Proceeds benefit area college-bound seniors and currently enrolled college students.

There will also be a special tribute to the life and legacy of Barbara Jenkins-Spencer and a grand finale tribute to all cancer survivors.

The event takes place at 5 pm at the Agape Family Life Center on South Okatie Highway in Hardeeville.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

For more informaiton, call: (843) 540-6532.