NRA backs probe of ‘bump fire stocks,’ calls for right-to-carry expansion

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – The National Rifle Association is calling on the federal government to review whether bump stocks comply with the law, stating that they should be subject to further regulation.

Republicans are signaling they’re willing to take a modest step on gun control in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre.

They’re considering a ban on “bump fire stocks,” attachments that modify guns to fire almost like fully automatic weapons.

“What you’ll see is a very discreet piece of legislation aimed at a very specific problem – not a broad gun rights or gun advocate or gun control bill,” predicts MSNBC and conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

The NRA is urging the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to reconsider whether bump stocks should have been legalized in the first place.

In the same statement, the organization called for an expansion of the right-to-carry laws.

Read the statement from the NRA in full:

In the aftermath of the evil and senseless attack in Las Vegas, the American people are looking for answers as to how future tragedies can be prevented. Unfortunately, the first response from some politicians has been to call for more gun control. Banning guns from law-abiding Americans based on the criminal act of a madman will do nothing to prevent future attacks. This is a fact that has been proven time and again in countries across the world. In Las Vegas, reports indicate that certain devices were used to modify the firearms involved. Despite the fact that the Obama administration approved the sale of bump fire stocks on at least two occasions, the National Rifle Association is calling on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (BATFE) to immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law. The NRA believes that devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully-automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations. In an increasingly dangerous world, the NRA remains focused on our mission: strengthening Americans’ Second Amendment freedom to defend themselves, their families and their communities. To that end, on behalf of four or five million members across the country, we urge Congress to pass National Right-to-Carry reciprocity, which will allow law-abiding Americans to defend themselves and their families from acts of violence.

